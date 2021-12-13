FY2021 EPS Estimates for Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Reduced by Analyst

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) – William Blair cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Xometry in a report issued on Thursday, December 9th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.76) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.75). William Blair also issued estimates for Xometry’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02).

Several other research firms have also commented on XMTR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xometry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xometry currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.28.

NASDAQ XMTR opened at $46.25 on Monday. Xometry has a one year low of $40.71 and a one year high of $97.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Xometry in the second quarter worth $1,214,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,300,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Xometry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,180,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Xometry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,842,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in Xometry during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

