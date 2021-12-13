FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Lululemon Athletica Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a report released on Friday, December 10th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $7.73 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.52. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $548.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LULU. Argus increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $486.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $468.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.95.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $409.58 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $438.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $402.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a PE ratio of 61.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.32. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 8.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 41,984 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $16,991,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth $10,482,000. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.