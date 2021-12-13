FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Ellington Financial Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:EFC)

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Ellington Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Love now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.84 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.89. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EFC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ellington Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

EFC opened at $17.42 on Monday. Ellington Financial has a twelve month low of $14.44 and a twelve month high of $19.60. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 66.70, a current ratio of 66.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.36.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 136.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $29.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EFC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 14.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the second quarter worth about $341,000. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the second quarter worth about $625,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Ellington Financial by 121.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 73,414 shares during the period. 53.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.02%.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

