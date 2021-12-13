FY2022 Earnings Forecast for RH Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for RH in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now expects that the company will post earnings of $25.76 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $26.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RH’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.33 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $5.74 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $7.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $27.50 EPS.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.82 million. RH had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 104.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.20 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of RH from $790.00 to $766.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush cut their price target on RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.73.

Shares of RH stock opened at $603.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $633.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $663.30. RH has a one year low of $411.88 and a one year high of $744.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RH. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in RH during the second quarter valued at about $693,140,000. Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in RH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,764,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,770,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,173,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of RH by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 302,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,101,000 after purchasing an additional 136,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

