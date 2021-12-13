FY2023 EPS Estimates for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Cut by Oppenheimer

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Ormat Technologies in a report released on Thursday, December 9th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the energy company will earn $1.69 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.77.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

NYSE:ORA opened at $77.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 67.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.37. Ormat Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $63.71 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.12.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $158.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.49 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 800.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the third quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 2,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $183,546.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dafna Sharir sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $183,668.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.