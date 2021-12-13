G Squared Ascend II Inc’s (NYSE:GSQBU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on December 13th

G Squared Ascend II’s (NYSE:GSQBU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, December 13th. G Squared Ascend II had issued 12,500,000 shares in its public offering on June 15th. The total size of the offering was $125,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of NYSE GSQBU opened at $10.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00.

