Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $115.36 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) will report $115.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Galapagos’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $172.72 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $58.00 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full-year sales of $549.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $468.64 million to $597.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $542.03 million, with estimates ranging from $259.84 million to $687.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Galapagos.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $0.50. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 36.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $75.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.17 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLPG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Galapagos from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Galapagos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Galapagos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.10.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLPG. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,006,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,909,000. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Galapagos by 2,004.9% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 701,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,902,000 after purchasing an additional 668,098 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Galapagos by 565.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,050,000 after purchasing an additional 346,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Galapagos by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 712,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,060,000 after purchasing an additional 246,678 shares during the last quarter. 11.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galapagos stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.40. 266,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,276. Galapagos has a 12 month low of $46.41 and a 12 month high of $119.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.32.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

