GameSquare Esports (OTCMKTS:GMSQF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of GameSquare Esports (OTCMKTS:GMSQF) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$0.60 target price on the stock.

OTCMKTS GMSQF opened at $0.19 on Thursday. GameSquare Esports has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.80.

GameSquare Esports Company Profile

GameSquare Esports Inc operates as a gaming and esports company in Canada. The company bridges the gap between global brands and the large gaming and esports communities. It also provides consulting, influencer marketing and promotion, broadcast talent management, and other services. In addition, the company intends to acquire assets and entities serving the gaming and esports markets.

