GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Shares Bought by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 552,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,005 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in GATX were worth $49,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GATX. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GATX by 268.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 194,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,215,000 after acquiring an additional 141,785 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GATX by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,625,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $320,782,000 after acquiring an additional 99,799 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GATX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,040,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GATX by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 211,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,690,000 after acquiring an additional 42,188 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GATX by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,059,000 after acquiring an additional 29,971 shares during the period.

Get GATX alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GATX opened at $104.18 on Monday. GATX Co. has a 52 week low of $80.75 and a 52 week high of $107.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 0.91.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.15 million. GATX had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 71.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of GATX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of GATX from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.49.

GATX Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX).

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.