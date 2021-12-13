Gavin Hill Purchases 6 Shares of Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Stock

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) insider Gavin Hill bought 6 shares of Oxford Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,424 ($32.14) per share, for a total transaction of £145.44 ($192.87).

Gavin Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 10th, Gavin Hill purchased 7 shares of Oxford Instruments stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,330 ($30.90) per share, for a total transaction of £163.10 ($216.28).

Shares of OXIG traded down GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 2,434.30 ($32.28). 14,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,910. Oxford Instruments plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,700 ($22.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,730 ($36.20). The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,323.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,352.99.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a GBX 4.40 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.18%. Oxford Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.23%.

A number of research firms have commented on OXIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,550 ($33.82) to GBX 2,600 ($34.48) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,580 ($34.21) to GBX 2,600 ($34.48) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Oxford Instruments Company Profile

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

