Geeq (GEEQ) Price Up 16.7% Over Last Week

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 13th. One Geeq coin can now be bought for about $1.16 or 0.00002411 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Geeq has traded up 16.7% against the US dollar. Geeq has a total market capitalization of $13.15 million and $831,024.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00038266 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00006946 BTC.

About Geeq

Geeq is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,372,222 coins. Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Geeq’s official website is geeq.io . Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

