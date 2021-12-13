General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,219 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,373 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 769.2% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 325.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2,850.0% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.91.

NYSE:GD opened at $204.93 on Monday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $144.50 and a 12 month high of $210.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $201.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.63.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 40.86%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Further Reading: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.