General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in General Mills were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on GIS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

GIS opened at $64.76 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $65.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.11%.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $597,601.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $307,147.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.