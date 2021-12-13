Gitcoin 1-Day Volume Tops $18.49 Million (GTC)

Gitcoin (CURRENCY:GTC) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 13th. One Gitcoin coin can now be purchased for $9.30 or 0.00019346 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gitcoin has a market cap of $132.09 million and $18.49 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gitcoin has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003878 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00038450 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00006933 BTC.

About Gitcoin

Gitcoin (CRYPTO:GTC) is a coin. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin . The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gitcoin

