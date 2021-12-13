Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies. The Company target small and medium sized private businesses that meet some or all of our criteria, including the potential for growth, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on cash flow, substantial ownership by a buyout fund or a venture capital fund and potential opportunities for us to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position. “

GLAD traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,662. Gladstone Capital has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $12.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.41 million, a P/E ratio of 4.49, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.40.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 156.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLAD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 79.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. 10.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

