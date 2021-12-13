Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Shares Sold by Outfitter Financial LLC

Outfitter Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the period. Gladstone Investment makes up 2.8% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Investment were worth $3,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 100.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 14.3% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 32,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of Gladstone Investment stock opened at $16.58 on Monday. Gladstone Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $17.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.54 million, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.57.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.12). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 157.21%. The firm had revenue of $18.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This is an increase from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.03. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is currently 26.87%.

In other news, President David A. R. Dullum purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $49,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gladstone Investment Profile

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

