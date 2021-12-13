Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) vs. Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Critical Contrast

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) and Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Vivint Smart Home and Global Blue Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivint Smart Home 0 1 4 0 2.80 Global Blue Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vivint Smart Home presently has a consensus price target of $18.40, suggesting a potential upside of 97.00%. Given Vivint Smart Home’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Vivint Smart Home is more favorable than Global Blue Group.

Profitability

This table compares Vivint Smart Home and Global Blue Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivint Smart Home -28.59% N/A -13.98% Global Blue Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.8% of Vivint Smart Home shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.0% of Global Blue Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Vivint Smart Home shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Global Blue Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vivint Smart Home and Global Blue Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivint Smart Home $1.26 billion 1.54 -$595.20 million ($2.23) -4.17 Global Blue Group $52.18 million 24.22 -$493.03 million N/A N/A

Global Blue Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vivint Smart Home.

Volatility and Risk

Vivint Smart Home has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Blue Group has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Global Blue Group beats Vivint Smart Home on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home. It also offers other devices, including control panel, security cameras and smoke alarms, door and window sensors, door locks, motion and tilt sensors, glass break detectors, key fobs, medical pendants, carbon monoxide detectors, flood sensors, and lamp modules. The company's solutions enable subscribers to interact with various aspects of home with voice or mobile device, including engaging with people at front door, and viewing live and recorded video inside and outside homes; and control thermostats, locks, lights, and garage doors, as well as managing movement of families, friends, and strangers. As of March 31, 2020, its smart home platform had approximately 1.5 million subscribers and managed approximately 20 million in-home devices. It markets its products through direct-to-home, inside sales channels, and retail partnerships programs. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

About Global Blue Group

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country. The company also provides AVPS, a service which enables customers to pay in their choice of preferred currency, home or destination, at the point of sale when shopping outside of their home country. In addition, it offers currency conversion services for point of sale, e-commerce dynamic currency conversion (DCC) services, and DCC services at ATMs, as well as multi-currency processing services for online retailers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Wangen-BrÃ¼ttisellen, Switzerland.

