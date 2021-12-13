Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 296 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in TopBuild by 1,058.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in TopBuild by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the second quarter worth $96,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the second quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

In other TopBuild news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 4,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.84, for a total value of $1,142,784.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $1,057,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLD. Stephens increased their target price on TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Benchmark raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.70.

Shares of BLD stock opened at $278.80 on Monday. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $165.80 and a 1-year high of $284.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $253.13 and its 200 day moving average is $221.93. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by ($0.10). TopBuild had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $845.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

