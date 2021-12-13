Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $88,000 Stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 44.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 1,063.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 547 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BRKR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

BRKR opened at $80.84 on Monday. Bruker Co. has a 1-year low of $52.79 and a 1-year high of $92.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.67, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.08.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. Bruker had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $608.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

In other news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total value of $768,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

