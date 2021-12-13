Global Retirement Partners LLC Lowers Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,833 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,110 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,252 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GSK opened at $43.17 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.39. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $33.53 and a one year high of $43.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $116.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.74.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.5234 dividend. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.29%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GSK. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays raised GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

