Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 4,583 iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVLU. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 49,536.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,120,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,119,000 after purchasing an additional 11,097,614 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,944,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 534.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 388,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 327,579 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 401.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 369,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,550,000 after purchasing an additional 296,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,742,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,903,000 after acquiring an additional 292,650 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVLU opened at $25.54 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.12 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.