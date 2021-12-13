Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Shares Purchased by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,980,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090,850 shares during the period. Global X Cybersecurity ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 13.35% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF worth $121,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BUG. Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Essex LLC purchased a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,011,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $298,000.

Shares of BUG stock opened at $30.70 on Monday. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.97 and a 52 week high of $35.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.91.

