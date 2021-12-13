Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Shares Sold by LVZ Inc.

LVZ Inc. reduced its position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 9,441 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 35,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,642,000 after acquiring an additional 28,381 shares during the last quarter.

Global X MLP ETF stock opened at $33.87 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.35 and a 200-day moving average of $36.38. Global X MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $26.94 and a twelve month high of $41.54.

