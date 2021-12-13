Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 388.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 575,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,200,000 after purchasing an additional 457,371 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 259,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,704,000 after purchasing an additional 132,271 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 197.7% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 71,692 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 33,733 shares during the period.

Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $50.60 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.88. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $45.25 and a twelve month high of $50.78.

