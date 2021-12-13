Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) Short Interest Up 479.6% in November

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, a growth of 479.6% from the November 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 185,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDOC. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,000,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF by 144.0% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 34,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 20,460 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 99,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ EDOC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,715. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.48. Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $23.04.

