Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2,002.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PAVE stock opened at $28.55 on Monday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.78.

