Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Purchased by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,326,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,107 shares during the period. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $33,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2,002.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS PAVE opened at $28.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.78. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.