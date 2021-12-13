Gnosis (GNO) Trading 13.4% Lower Over Last Week

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded down 21.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. Gnosis has a market cap of $542.27 million and approximately $7.11 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gnosis has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. One Gnosis coin can currently be bought for $360.41 or 0.00772678 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003875 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00038024 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006769 BTC.

Gnosis Coin Profile

GNO is a coin. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,587 coins. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io . Gnosis’ official message board is medium.com/gnosis-pm . Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

Buying and Selling Gnosis

