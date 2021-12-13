Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 86.0% from the November 15th total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:GFX traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,243. Golden Falcon Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $10.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.73.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,288,000. Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 282,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 137,185 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 234,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 109,915 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 468,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 99,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 49,455 shares during the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

