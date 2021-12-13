Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $132,000 in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,641 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lantronix during the second quarter valued at $62,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Lantronix by 3.0% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 511,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Lantronix by 155.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Lantronix by 9.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 372,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 32,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Lantronix during the second quarter valued at $414,000. Institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Lantronix alerts:

LTRX opened at $7.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Lantronix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.70 million, a PE ratio of -33.57 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day moving average is $6.28.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $27.71 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lantronix, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Lantronix news, major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 705,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $4,970,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul H. Pickle acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 709,167 shares of company stock worth $4,999,849 in the last 90 days. 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Lantronix from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Lantronix from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Lantronix from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lantronix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.35.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.