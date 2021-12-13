Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) by 84.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,967 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 11.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 6.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 15.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 20.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock opened at $6.88 on Monday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.34. The company has a market cap of $314.29 million, a P/E ratio of -62.55 and a beta of 1.80.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $49.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -381.82%.

In other news, CEO William A. Zartler purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.64 per share, with a total value of $66,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Burke sold 50,000 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

