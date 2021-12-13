Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 50,305 Shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 109,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,305 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Soleno Therapeutics were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLNO. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 195.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 633,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 419,061 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $427,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $341,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SLNO opened at $0.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.90. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $3.36.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Soleno Therapeutics Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The firm focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).

