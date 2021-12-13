Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 29,941 Shares of OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,941 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in OptiNose were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OPTN. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 67.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in OptiNose by 213.9% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 357,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 243,541 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in OptiNose in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in OptiNose in the second quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in OptiNose in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,520,000. 42.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OptiNose stock opened at $1.63 on Monday. OptiNose, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.40.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 132.19% and a negative return on equity of 1,275.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OptiNose, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of OptiNose in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of OptiNose from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other OptiNose news, COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 12,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $34,872.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 294,264 shares in the company, valued at $820,996.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

