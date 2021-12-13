Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 33,327 Shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLAHU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLAHU) by 69.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,327 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I during the 1st quarter worth $5,226,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I by 31.0% during the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 486,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after buying an additional 115,177 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I by 148.4% during the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 418,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I during the second quarter valued at about $1,509,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I during the first quarter valued at about $187,000.

Shares of HLAHU opened at $10.01 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.97. Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $11.15.

Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

