Golem (GLM) Trading Down 8.9% Over Last Week

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. One Golem coin can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00000965 BTC on popular exchanges. Golem has a total market capitalization of $457.76 million and $6.82 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Golem has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Golem alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003842 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00038098 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006880 BTC.

About Golem

Golem (CRYPTO:GLM) is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Golem’s official website is golem.network . Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

Buying and Selling Golem

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Golem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.