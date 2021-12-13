Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOSS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $10.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $783.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.15. Gossamer Bio has a one year low of $7.04 and a one year high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 10.42 and a current ratio of 10.42.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gossamer Bio will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Laura Carter sold 2,377 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $29,118.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOSS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 193.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 62.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 57,666.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

