Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Shares Gap Up to $10.25

Shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.25, but opened at $10.65. Gossamer Bio shares last traded at $10.77, with a volume of 491 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOSS. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.15. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $811.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.98.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Laura Carter sold 2,377 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $29,118.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOSS. FMR LLC bought a new position in Gossamer Bio during the first quarter valued at about $26,576,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 181.3% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,261,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,240,000 after acquiring an additional 812,728 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 1,372.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 607,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 566,354 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,516,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,056,000 after buying an additional 239,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $1,884,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.