Governor DAO (GDAO) Price Reaches $1.15 on Exchanges

Governor DAO (CURRENCY:GDAO) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. One Governor DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $1.15 or 0.00002413 BTC on exchanges. Governor DAO has a market capitalization of $3.33 million and $119,769.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Governor DAO has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Governor DAO Coin Profile

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,899,045 coins. The official website for Governor DAO is governordao.org . Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Governor DAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governor DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Governor DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Governor DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

