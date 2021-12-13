Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Graham were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Graham by 1.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Graham by 8.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Graham by 3.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Graham by 36.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Graham by 3.2% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GHC opened at $586.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Graham Holdings has a one year low of $450.10 and a one year high of $685.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $592.16.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.15 by ($1.25). The business had revenue of $809.44 million for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.33%.

In other news, Director Jack A. Markell bought 60 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $570.00 per share, with a total value of $34,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 128 shares of Graham stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.07, for a total value of $77,448.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

