Gran Tierra Energy’s (GTE) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) in a research report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.35 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

GTE stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Gran Tierra Energy has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $1.23.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 17.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,165,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 745,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 419,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 33,580 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,485,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 40,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

