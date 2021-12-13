Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Acquires 200 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 101.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 45.2% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 30,400 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total value of $5,062,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801 and have sold 3,649,349 shares valued at $461,447,973. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.18.

Shares of BX stock opened at $134.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.47 and a 200 day moving average of $119.28. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.81%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

