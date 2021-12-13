Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Invests $201,000 in FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC owned about 0.07% of FVCBankcorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FVCBankcorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,846,000. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in FVCBankcorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,576,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,493,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,323,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 181.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 46,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of FVCBankcorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of FVCBankcorp stock opened at $20.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.24 million, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.47 and its 200 day moving average is $19.38. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $21.49.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 10.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

FVCBankcorp Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.

