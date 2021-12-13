Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Sells 3,655 Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC reduced its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 8.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,655 shares during the quarter. Sinclair Broadcast Group makes up 0.9% of Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of SBGI stock opened at $25.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.42. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.44 and a 1-year high of $39.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.68 and a 200 day moving average of $29.16.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 2.30%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 41.03%.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

