Graphic Packaging Holding Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Graphic Packaging has a payout ratio of 16.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Graphic Packaging to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.7%.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Shares of GPK opened at $20.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.15 and a 200-day moving average of $19.20. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.19. Graphic Packaging has a one year low of $15.36 and a one year high of $21.56.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Graphic Packaging stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 41.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 965,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,968 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.31% of Graphic Packaging worth $17,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.50 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.