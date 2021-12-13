Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) Price Tops $0.0283 on Major Exchanges

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0283 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. Graphlinq Protocol has a total market cap of $9.61 million and approximately $776,892.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Graphlinq Protocol has traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003882 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00038302 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006953 BTC.

About Graphlinq Protocol

Graphlinq Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

