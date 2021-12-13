Gravity Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $63,941.00 (GFI)

Gravity Finance (CURRENCY:GFI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 13th. During the last week, Gravity Finance has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. One Gravity Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Gravity Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $63,941.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00056354 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,816.91 or 0.08027995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00077811 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,630.49 or 1.00179759 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00054470 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Gravity Finance Coin Profile

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance

Gravity Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gravity Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

