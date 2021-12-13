Gray Television, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:GTN.A)

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

NYSE GTN.A opened at $20.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.40. Gray Television has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.69.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter. Gray Television had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 11.47%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

