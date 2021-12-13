Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Shares Gap Down to $9.57

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.57, but opened at $9.27. Grupo Financiero Galicia shares last traded at $9.20, with a volume of 7,657 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.82.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 269.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. 7.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

