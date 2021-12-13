H-CYTE (HCYT) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Review

H-CYTE (OTCMKTS: HCYT) is one of 196 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare H-CYTE to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get H-CYTE alerts:

This table compares H-CYTE and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H-CYTE -320.43% N/A -382.30% H-CYTE Competitors -716.58% -77.40% -17.88%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for H-CYTE and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H-CYTE 0 0 0 0 N/A H-CYTE Competitors 1005 4156 7578 203 2.54

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 32.01%. Given H-CYTE’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe H-CYTE has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares H-CYTE and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio H-CYTE $2.15 million -$6.46 million -1.06 H-CYTE Competitors $1.14 billion $82.54 million -0.02

H-CYTE’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than H-CYTE. H-CYTE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

H-CYTE has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, H-CYTE’s competitors have a beta of 0.94, suggesting that their average stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.6% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of H-CYTE shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

H-CYTE competitors beat H-CYTE on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About H-CYTE

H-Cyte, Inc. engages in the developing and delivering treatments for patients with chronic respiratory and pulmonary disorders. It offers DenerveX device, which provides pain relief from facet joint syndrome. The company was founded by Scott M. W. Haufe and Steven Gorlin on July 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for H-CYTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H-CYTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.