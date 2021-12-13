Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) Receives GBX 30.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 30.50 ($0.40).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HMSO. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 27 ($0.36) price target on shares of Hammerson in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Hammerson from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 31 ($0.41) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.53) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

HMSO stock traded down GBX 1.64 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 31.02 ($0.41). 9,024,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,568,325. The company has a market cap of £1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 32.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 35.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52. Hammerson has a 52 week low of GBX 19.03 ($0.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 44.60 ($0.59).

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

